The Traffic Commission will ask the Select Board to make a four-way stop at the intersection of Canton Avenue and School Street remain permanent after it heard several traffic concerns at its Aug. 15 meeting.
A trial of the four-way stop was instituted months after accidents elevated concerns and caused the intersection to meet state criteria for all-way stop intersections, said Department of Public Works Director Chase Berkeley, who also chairs the commission.
The commission, which is an advisory committee that makes recommendations for changes to the Select Board, agreed to recommend that the change be permanent.
Centre Street from Adams to Brook Road
The commission agreed to continue to explore a possible truck exclusion for the section of Centre Street that runs from Adams Street to Brook Road.
Centre Street resident Jerry Burke said that there have been concerns about trucks traveling too fast, crossing the center line and getting into accidents.
An engineering study, which has not yet been finalized, supported the residents’ concerns and would likely impact the decision, according to Berkeley.
He said truck traffic would then be limited to Adams Street or Brooke Road since Canton Avenue and Central Avenue already have truck exclusions.
Fire Chief Chris Madden, a commission member, said that fire trucks, garbage trucks, and those making local deliveries would not be impacted.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.