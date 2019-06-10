Town officials received some bad budget news about the cost of trash collections and a touch of good news about building permit fees during the Select Board meeting on May 29.
The bad news came from Town Administrator Mike Dennehy, who said that bids coming in for Milton’s trash hauling contract are likely to increase by 50 percent over what was budgeted in May.
“It’s a very tough time in the industry,” he said. “We’re going to see a significant increase both in what it costs to pick up and to dispose of the materials.”
Dennehy, who stressed that negotiations are continuing, said that the best bid for the town’s hauling contract for trash and recycling has come in about 43 percent higher than last year, and the town will likely be forced to give up its two-day collections and move to a five-day schedule.
“There is the potential that the town could revert to a five-day collection cycle come July 1,” he said.
Dennehy acknowledged that the two-day pickup is popular in town, “but, unfortunately, the circumstances in the industry have changed over the past five years, dramatically.”
“The Town will most likely have to revert to a five day collection cycle,” Dennehy said. “We’re still working through it.”
