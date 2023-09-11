A trial has been scheduled to start Nov. 6 in Land Court on the lawsuit brought by six abutters of the Residences at East Milton who are seeking to block the 40B development in East Milton Square.
The case challenges the Milton Board of Appeals’ decision that allowed the 92-unit apartment building to be built on a roughly 1.1-acre property behind Adams Street between Adams Court, Bassett and Franklin Streets. It would also include 23 affordable housing units and onsite parking for 104 vehicles.
The case was brought by John, Shayne, Ryan, and Sarah Shaughnessy; Allan Adraneda, and Carol Joyce-Harrington. It names as defendants the members of the Board of Appeals who were on the board at that time, as well as the developer, Adams Court Property Owner LLC, according to court documents.
The case was first filed in Norfolk County Superior Court and transferred to the Land Court session meeting at Suffolk Superior Courthouse in Boston. The presiding judge in the case is Howard P. Speicher.
A pretrial conference was held in the case in late May.
Several additional pre-trial motions were filed over the summer that seek to preclude testimony and ask the judge to clear up several questions “in limine” or prior to the start of the trial.
The abutters have asked that they be permitted to argue at the trial that the Board of Appeals “committed an error of law” concerning the question of whether reducing the size of the project would make it “uneconomic.” They also seek to shift the burden of proof to the plaintiffs.
The developer, Joseph J. Corcoran Co., has asked that the testimony concerning economic feasibility be precluded, saying it is irrelevant to the case.
Their pretrial motions also maintain that under the regional housing law, Chapter 40B, the Board of Appeals decision is correctly based on the fact that there is a substantial need for housing which outweighs local concerns about the development.
