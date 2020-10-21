Town officials hope residents will be spooked enough by growing rates of COVID-19 to make the choice to avoid traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween.
The Board of Health and the Select Board have agreed to ask residents to follow the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations that discourage people from taking part in the tradition of handing out and receiving treats door-to-door.
Calling it a private activity, the Select Board on Oct. 7 declined to ban trick- or-treating outright, but noted that it is considered a “higher risk” alternative than small at-home gatherings for the holiday.
“I don’t think it is something for the government to regulate. It’s a private activity,” Select Board member Mike Zullas said.
Zullas and other members said they are alarmed by the recent steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Milton that are at their highest level since March.
“I am concerned about the increase in the numbers of cases and the positivity rate overall in Milton over the past couple of weeks,” Zullas said. “We don’t want this to get ahead of us.”
Select Board member Richard Wells agreed that legislating a private event is problematic but said the latest surge is among young people and people need to pay attention to the dangers.
Read the rest of this story in this week's Milton Times. Subscribe to the Milton Times online at www.miltontimes.com or call 617-696-7758. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.