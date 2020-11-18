Massachusetts State Police are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 70-year-old Dorchester bicyclist at the intersection of Blue Hills Parkway and Eliot Street at about 3 p.m. on Nov.17.
Preliminary investigation by State Police at the Milton Barracks indicates that a large Eversource utility truck was traveling northbound on Blue Hills Parkway taking a right onto Eliot Street when it made contact with the bicyclist, according to police.
The 62-year-old male operator of the truck was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess - Milton hospital. The bicyclist was determined to be deceased on scene. She has been identified as a 70-year-old woman from Dorchester. Her name is not being released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the Milton Barracks with assistance from the Troop H Detectives, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.
The crash resulted in lane closures for several hours to accommodate a thorough investigation. Troopers were assisted by Milton Police, Milton Fire, and Fallon Emergency Medical Services. The scene was cleared at 7:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.