As the U.S. wrestles with the fate of its military presence in Afghanistan, so was this topic mentioned by a speaker during the town’s Veterans Day ceremonies on Nov. 11.
The military’s involvement in Afghanistan began after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in three different U.S. locations. The military strikes against Afghanistan began about a month later; the military presence in there remains.
“It’s time to bring these guys home,” said American Legion Post #114 member Frank Stout, adding that it’s time to let the soldiers stationed in Afghanistan get on with their lives. “Just a thought, but I think it bears thinking about.”
Some members of the audience clapped.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s annual Veterans Day program was attended in person by fewer people than usual. All in attendance, including speakers, wore face masks.
Except for the face masks and the smaller gathering, all other parts of the morning’s program went on as usual. From the raising of the American flag with the black and white POW/MIA flag hanging below it to the singing by student Anna Hoey of the national anthem to the Milton High School chorus and the MHS band’s musical accompaniments. Local Girl Scouts led all in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance.
In his invocation, the Rev. Eric Bennett, pastor of St. Elizabeth and St. Mary of the Hills parishes, asked for recognition of military members’ sacrifices.
“We ask you to fill our hearts with gratitude for all the sacrifices they have made,” Bennett said.
Learn what else was said during this annual program. Subscribe to the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.