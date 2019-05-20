A little dirt got on the floor but a lot of enthusiasm was in the air, as all 70 second graders at the Tucker School got a chance to take part in first steps of growing their own food on May 10.
While it isn’t uncommon for students to grow a seed or two as part of a science curriculum, the the pilot organic growing program at the Tucker School takes growing produce a big step further.
“They’re going to grow it; they’re going to harvest it and bring it down to the food service staff. Then the whole school is going to eat it for lunch,” said Jackie Morgan, Milton Public Schools food service director.
In fact, Morgan said she expects the organic lettuce, basil and other herbs that will be grown on tiered racks under lights all year round to make a real dent in the amount of produce the school district needs to purchase. She hopes to expand the project to the district’s other three elementary schools in the fall for a cost of about $16,000, mostly in one-time funds, out of her budget. It is expected to pay for itself over time.
For more see the Milton Times issue of May 16, 2019, in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.