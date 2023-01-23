Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.