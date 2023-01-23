Tucker Elementary School took part in a day of service to others as they celebrated the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day a little early on Jan. 13.
Each class performed acts of kindness for others throughout the day.
The pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students wrote cards to veterans, and thank you cards to firefighters and police officers.
Grade 1 and 2 made hand-tied fleece blankets for the Milton Animal Shelter.
Volunteer Sargon Donabed told a story of a lost goat that was one of the more unusual residents of the shelter. That goat, who was found roaming the Blue Hills and named Hamish by shelter staff. He later was renamed Milton as he took up residence at the Winslow Animal Farm Sanctuary.
Grade 3 students made Sustainable Milton Compost poster and Grades 4 and 5 created Circle of Hope dignity bags for distribution to unhoused people and those in need of support.
It was explained to students that serving others is a way of showing love.
