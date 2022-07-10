If you live to be old enough so that most of your friends have died, Mae Ryan has some advice to pass on to you: find ways to make new, younger friends.
It’s advice that she received years ago from a relative who was nearing 100 and has tried to follow since.
The results of that positive outlook were apparent as friends and family from every stage of her life filled a function room at the Common Market restaurant to celebrate her 100th birthday with her.
Kathleen Ryan Lavery, one of her four children, said the tables were filled with relatives from near and far, friends from St. Agatha Parish, neighbors, and her most recent friend group: the card players at the Council on Aging (COA).
“She’s only moved two miles from where she was born but she has accumulated a lot of friends,” said Lavery, looking around the room.
Mae, whose voice has gotten softer with age but whose mind is still sharp, spoke into the microphone and expressed gratitude to all those who attended.
“I’m a very fortunate lady and I thank God every day,” said Mae, a daughter of Irish immigrants.
During her decades, Mae has survived cancer four times and was married for 75 years to her “wonderful” husband George until his death at age 99.
State Sen. Walter Timilty, who has known the family for years, presented Mae with a citation and commented about her ability to keep abreast of state and national political news.
“I have to have my ‘A’ game ready when she calls,” Timilty said. “She’s amazing.”
Mary “Mae” Roper Ryan was born in mid-July in the house where she grew up on Dorchester Avenue in St. Gregory Parish in Dorchester, near where Carney Hospital would later be built.
The hospital land was known as “home field” because a convalescent home was located in a big mansion on the site.
“It was a big field that we coasted down,” Mae recalled in an interview before the party.
One day when she was 16, she and a group of her friends made their way to Hutchinson Field for an outing when a friend drove by with another boy inside the car.
That boy, George Ryan, who was 16, later became her husband.
“I thought he was handsome,” Mae said with a laugh.
They dated for a few years when the world was turned upside down by World War II. Her brother, also named George, was killed during this tense time.
When her future husband entered the service, Mae went to work as a secretary in Downtown Boston.
“I wrote to him every day and he wrote back,” she recalls.
They were married on Aug. 29, 1945 at St. Gregory Church in Dorchester.
A short time later, George received his first overseas deployment. It was to Japan, where the United States had dropped atomic bombs.
“People were still getting killed. My brother, who was just older than I, was killed just months before we got married,” Mae said. “Many of my neighbor’s sons were killed. It was very sad.”
After the war, the couple lived near her parents’ house and worked at raising four children along with two “angels in heaven” who did not survive.
On their 15th wedding anniversary, which was 62 years ago, the family moved to Milton and transferred their family and energies to St. Agatha Parish.
George continued his education and worked at Cold Rolled Steel Company, which he later took over and ran until he was 85.
He died at age 99 a year ago, and Mae recalled how much fun it was to be able to travel around the world with him, including several trips to Japan and Rome. They met Benedict XVI soon after he became pope.
“We had a great life,” Mae said. “I can’t complain that George is gone. He was here for 75 years with me. Not too many people get that.”
One of Mae’s bits of advice is “Marry the right person and don’t get married until you find the right one.”
While her three youngest children enrolled in the parish school, Mae jumped in as a volunteer for activities such as CYO and Bingo.
Although her children walked to and from school independently, the day President John F. Kennedy was shot, she walked down to meet them.
“That was upsetting,” Mae said.
She was a founding member of St. Agatha’s Bowling about 60 years ago and now goes to keep score for the team which has bowled at Cunningham Park during the day on Tuesdays for the past 50 years.
Lavery said with a laugh, “We couldn’t get sick on a Tuesday.”
Mae also took care of her elderly parents and her husband’s mother and supported her husband who was a Town Meeting member and chair of the Warrant Committee.
In her 60s before the COA was established, Mae volunteered for the Milton Woman’s Club driving seniors to doctor’s appointments. She stopped when they started to use vans.
“It was a big van. I thought, ‘Someone else’s turn to take over,’” she said.
Mae said she was once asked if she worked or if she stayed home.
“I work taking care of four children,” she recalls replying. “So that was the end of that conversation. In my day, women stayed home and took care of their children, and I volunteered.”
“Now every once in a while I see an ad for a job and wonder if I should apply,” she said with a laugh.
A survivor of four different types of cancer when she was between 60 and 80, Mae said, “I want anyone who has cancer to have hope. The thing is: you should go to the doctor as soon as you can. All mine were caught right away.”
Mae said she appreciates her caregivers, but insists on continuing to do things that she still can do, including attending to her personal needs.
She said she is fortunate that her children live close enough to visit her often and continue the family tradition of playing board and card games, often while dessert is being served.
After the COVID-19 restrictions, Mae started going to the COA to meet friends and is happy to have learned a new game there called “Hand and Foot.”
While she is able to get around with a walker, Mae also found a COA course about how to prevent falling to be very valuable.
Mae said she has never been afraid of technology and learned how to Skype during COVID so she could keep in touch with her great grandchildren.
Along with her four children, she has three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“I love the internet. It’s great. The technology is amazing,” Mae said.
She prefers a desktop computer over a laptop but also carries an ipad in a bag on her walker that is best for playing games.
“The solitaire on my ipad gives you the score. I keep looking at that score and trying to improve,” she said.
Sometimes Mae can hardly believe she’s 100.
“I don’t know how I got here so fast,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed all of life, except for when I was having an operation of some kind.”
Mae offered two more tips: the best place for cards that say “great grandchild” on them is the Dollar Tree store, and if you go to the Milton Hoosic Club in Canton, she recommends the shrimp scampi.
