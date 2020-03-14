Milton Firefighters battled two, two-alarm fires in as many days, saving a woman trapped on a second floor, and coming to the rescue again for a man who credits them with saving his life about 10 months ago.
The first fire took place on Sunday, March 8 when firefighters were forced to rescue a wheel-chair bound woman from a second floor apartment when the fire started at about 11 a.m. at 24 Laurel Road.
The Laurel Road fire started in the attic with what residents called an explosive sound. The woman who was rescued was taken to the hospital as a precaution, he said.
In the second fire, a home owned by Doug and Terry Rodman at 125 Robbins Street was heavily damaged at about 2 p.m. on March 10.
The cause of each fire is under investigation, according to Milton Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Finerty.
Finerty said the fire at the Robbins Street home started outside on a deck and penetrated the exterior walls.
Finerty said a second alarm was stuck to bring in mutual aid from Canton, Randolph and Boston. He estimated damage at roughly $300,000.
“We had flames going through the roof,” Finerty said.
Rodman, who relies on portable oxygen, said it is not the first time Milton firefighters have come to his rescue. Last May, they saved him from a severe health episode. Rodman suffers from COPD and also recently had heart surgery.
More on this story can be found in the Milton Times issue of March 12 in print or online.
