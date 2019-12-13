Two-hour parking will be coming to most of East Milton Square in time for the Christmas rush in response to repeated requests from the Milton Chamber of Commerce, which felt that the move was crucial to keep customers happy.
The Select Board on Dec. 3 approved the measure that will affect spaces that have previously been restricted to 30 minutes or one hour.
The vote exempted three 15-minute spaces that are restricted to evening hours. Two of the spots on Adams Street and one on Granite Avenue were restricted at the request of business owners in the area.
The switch was granted for a trial period of six months and will expire next June.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said the move will affect about 70 parking spaces that are in the business district on streets including Granite and Bryant Avenues and Adams, Antwerp, Bassett, Edge Hill and Franklin Streets.
“It was more encompassing that we originally thought,” he said.
For the rest of the story read the Dec. 12 issue of the Milton Times in print or online in our e-edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.