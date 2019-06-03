The signs for two new East Milton businesses (a new fitness club at 502 Granite Ave. and Rockland Trust Bank at 480 Adams St.) will continue to be illuminated under decisions reached by two town boards in separate decisions on May 22.
The Select Board approved a request to relight the LED sign on what was the former Sleepy’s building on Granite Avenue. It will now advertise a new business that will be opening soon called R3Bilt (pronounced rebuilt).
In a separate meeting, the Sign Review Committee voted to allow the five signs for Blue Hills Bank to be changed to those for Rockland Trust Company.
Rockland Trust has acquired Blue HIlls Bank (formerly Hyde Park Savings Bank) and is transitioning in its rebranding.
The specifications for the LED sign on the front of the Blue HIlls Bank will require it to revert to the type of lighting that was originally approved for the property several years ago.
More on this story can be found in the print issue of the Milton Times or in the e-edition dated May 30.
