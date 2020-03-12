The town's Board of Health issued a statement March 11 saying there are two positive tests for Coronavirus involving residents who attended the Biogen conference in Boston.
Meanwhile some events involving large numbers of people have been cancelled. The JFK Library in Dorchester has closed until further notice after the library's director Alan Price learned that two of his employees had been exposed to someone with the virus. The two who attended a conference in Somerville do not have symptoms.
The Milton Health department statement follows: "As of March 11, 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) has confirmed that two Milton residents have tested presumptive positive for Coronavirus. Therefore, they are being treated as positive Coronavirus cases. As a result of exposure at a Biogen conference in Boston, these individuals have had a direct link to an infected person. These two presumptive individuals do not have children enrolled in the Milton public school system.
"Currently, the Milton Health Department has been in close contact with these two individuals and their families who have voluntarily quarantined at their homes for 14 days.
"The Health Department is monitoring signs and symptoms and reporting results daily to MDPH. As this is an evolving situation, the Health Department is collaborating with Community and Municipal Leaders and MDPH. Together, we have been working diligently to slow the spread and transmission of the virus in the Milton Community," the statement said.
The Town of Milton webpage will continue to have updated information.
