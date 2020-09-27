The public is invited to two virtual meetings in late October to review and comment on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) draft environmental impact assessment for runway 4L(left), which runs directly over Milton.
Tom Dougherty, the town’s representative to the Massport Community Advisory Council, informed the Select Board of the two meetings and how the FAA’s draft of an environmental assessment of the area was set to be released on Sept. 21.
Many residents have awaited the results of the assessment, citing concerns over potential increases in noise levels and air pollution that could result.
The release of the report kicks off a 60-day comment period that will run through Nov. 20.
“The proposed new procedures for a GPS satellite-based approach closely follows the path of the existing visual approach for runway 4L,” said Dougherty, reading from the announcement.
The workshops will be held on Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The environmental assessment was launched in October 2019 and is being performed by the independent contractor Rovolus.
The FAA is hoping to present its final draft early next year.
