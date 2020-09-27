The workshops where Milton residents and other interested people can learn about the Federal Aviation Administration's plans for airpaths into and out of Boston Logan International Airport

The FAA is hoping to present its final draft early next year.

Residents may view the draft environmental assessment and register to participate in the workshops at FAABostonWorkshops.com. Registration is not required to view the assessment.

The FAA will also live stream the sessions and paper copies will be available at Milton Public Library.

Regarding the forums, residents may comment through the website, by email at FAABostonWorkshops@esassoc.com, or through U.S. mail at: Environmental Science Associates c/o Boston Logan RNAV (GPS) Approach EA, 4200 West Cypress St., Suite 450, Tampa, FL 33607.

will be held on Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.