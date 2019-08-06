Congressman Stephen F. Lynch (MA-08), co-chair of the Quiet Skies Caucus and Member of the Aviation Subcommittee, sent a letter with his fellow caucus members to the new FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson requesting his appearance before the Quiet Skies Caucus this fall to discuss the consistent and debilitating airplane noise over communities. The Chairs and Vice Chairs of the Quiet Skies Caucus demanded an update from Administrator Dickson on all ongoing FAA projects related to aircraft noise and cited the urgency of the meeting so that Congress may move forward and enact possible solutions to relieve residents from the relentless disturbance of flight patterns.
“Noise from airplanes and helicopters passing overheard is more than a mere annoyance, it can dramatically impact that standard of living and even the health of residents frequently and repeatedly exposed,” wrote the Members. “It is important to the well-being of our constituents that substantive progress is made in the short, medium and long terms to reduce and ultimately eliminate airplane and helicopter noise impacts on communities across the country.”
The letter requested an update on the status of several ongoing FAA projects related to aircraft noise, specifically the delayed study reevaluating the 65 DNL threshold for residents to qualify for noise abatement assistance. The Quiet Skies Caucus wrote to former Acting Administrator Elwell requesting an update and have yet to be given a reason for the delay or an indication when it might be released.
