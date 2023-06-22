June 23-25
Into the Woods: June 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and June 25 at 2 p.m. in the Milton High School Auditorium, 25 Gile Road, Boxcar Stage Company presents “Into the Woods.” For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://dancestudio-pro.com/ tickets/boxcarstagecompany
June 24
Milton Music Fest: At 5 p.m. at Governor Hutchinson’s Field on Adams Street,. enjoy the Milton Music Fest. Enjoy fireworks around 9:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.miltonmusicfest.org
First Parish yard sale: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Parish in Milton at 535 Canton Ave., there will be a yard sale. Proceeds will be used to support congregational programs and outreach.
June 25
Celtic Sunday: From 1:30 to 9 p.m. at Governor Hutchinson’s Field on Adams Street, enjoy Celtic music from Boston. The event is free. Bring your own chair and sunscreen. For more information, visit www.miltonmusicfest.org.
June 27
Frederick Douglass reading: At 6 p.m. the Forbes House Museum, 215 Adams St., will open its exhibit “Frederick Douglass: Advocate for Equality,” at 6:30 p.m. the Boston Public Quartet will perform, and at 7 p.m. there will be a reading of Frederick Douglass’s writing “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” For more information, visit https://www.forbeshousemuseum.org/reading-frederick-douglass-together-2023/.
June 28
Summer concert series: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baron Hugo Gazebo at the Town Hall, enjoy the Canton American Legion Band. This event is sponsored by James G. Mullen Jr.
June 29
Friends of the Blue Hills celebration: From 4 to 7 p.m. at Trillium Brewing at 100 Royall St. in Canton, the Friends of the Blue Hills will host their member celebration. For more information, visit www.friendsofthebluehills.org/membership2023.
July 5
Summer concert series: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baron Hugo Gazebo at the Town Hall, enjoy Black Velvet Band. This event is sponsored by Milton Rotary and Kiwanis of Milton.
July 7
Boxcar audition: From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Boxcar Stage Company is hosting auditions for their upcoming performance of Les Miserables for ages 14 to 18. For more information or to register visit https://dancestudio-pro.com/online/boxcarstagecompanyregistration
July 12
Summer concert series: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baron Hugo Gazebo at the Town Hall, enjoy Paul Agnew and the New Quartet. This event is sponsored by Alfred Thomas Funeral Home.
July 19
Summer concert series: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baron Hugo Gazebo at the Town Hall, enjoy Riverside Theatre Works starring Mixed Emotions and Sweet Harmony. This event is sponsored by Dolan Funeral Home and Dolan & Chapman Funeral and Cremation Services.
July 26
Summer concert series: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baron Hugo Gazebo at the Town Hall, enjoy Curragh’s Fancy. This event is sponsored by Congressman Stephen Lynch and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.
August 2
Summer concert series: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baron Hugo Gazebo at the Town Hall, enjoy Neville Sisters- Kelli and Kaitlin. This event is sponsored by Susan M. Galvin.
August 9
Summer concert series: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baron Hugo Gazebo at the Town Hall, enjoy Erin’s Melody. This event is sponsored by Dan Tarpey Jr. and Celtic Monument.
August 20
Eustis Jazz Festival: from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eustis Estate on 1424 Canton Ave., enjoy the David Chestnut Jazz Festival. For more information, visit https://my.historicnewengland.org/18691/chesnut-jazz-festival.
