The Select Board continued to gather public input at its Jan. 8 meeting as the town prepares for a Jan. 31 deadline to respond to the David A. Bosworth Co.’s application to the state to build a 40B development at 485 Blue Hills Parkway.
Charlie Bosworth, president of the construction company located in Braintree, and Dean Harrison, the company’s housing consultant, presented the basics of the proposal to the roughly 40 residents who attended the meeting.
Several residents expressed concern about possible damage to the ecology of the surrounding natural areas that include Pope’s Pond. The property was historically used as an ice harvesting business whose operations included the pond.
Residents also asked the developer to consider adding some amenities to the property, including outdoor spaces for residents’ use, and again expressed concern about the size of the development.
Bosworth, who grew up in Milton, clarified that the 56 housing units will be sold and not rented to residents.
