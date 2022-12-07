The sixth Veterans Day Cut-A-Thon, headquartered at Mackie’s Barber Shop in Milton, was a rousing success this year.
Capped off by a final day of haircuts, raffles, and entertainment on Nov. 12, the event raised far more than in any previous year.
With the help of numerous local businesses, restaurants, supporters, donors, and seven other barber shops on the South Shore, the Cut-A-Thon took in over $15,600.
“To give you an idea how phenomenal this is, the last 5 Cut-A-Thons raised a total of $35,000,” Ken Pariser said. “People continue to be generous beyond our wishes when it comes to supporting great charities like Homes For Our Troops.”
One hundred percent of all donations and raffle ticket proceeds, as well as a portion of every haircut, was donated to Homes For Our Troops, a Taunton-based 501(c)(3) charity with a mission to build and donate specially adapted custom homes for post-9/11 veterans.
In addition to Mackie’s Barber Shop, Milton Barber Shop, Aiden’s Barber Shop, The Corner Barbershop, Craft Barbering Co., Mass. School of Barbering, Modern Barber Shop, and Roy’s Barbershop participated in the Cut-A-Thon.
Nov. 12 began as a blustery, rainy day and initially Pariser and Mackie Colligan, the co-founders of the Cut-A-Thon, were concerned that the crowds would be thinned by the inclement weather. While the outdoor events were briefly delayed, haircuts were steady and with six barbers working, wait times were no different than on a typical Saturday.
At 10 a.m. when the rain stopped and the sun came out, supporters surged to Central Avenue to be entertained by Seamus “Slim” Langan and his band while purchasing raffle tickets for the many prizes. Over 20 local businesses donated gift cards for the raffle.
“Local restaurants were remarkably supportive, and considering the difficulty they had during the pandemic, their generosity was astonishing,” Pariser said.
Supporters, friends, and customers donated items for the raffle including gift baskets, bean bag boards, American flags, and artwork with veterans’ themes.
“Our goal was to raise $10,000,” Colligan said. “We knew that was a stretch, but we blew by it. I am overwhelmed by everyone’s support and generosity. Donations are still coming in and a final tally will be close to $16,000. I’m gearing up for next year’s Veterans Day Cut-A-Thon.”
