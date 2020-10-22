The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will hold a virtual public workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday Oct. 23 on the Draft Environmental Assessment of a proposed new approach procedure for Runway 4-Left at Boston Logan International Airport.
The agency will hold a second workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 28.
You can register to attend a virtual workshop at FAABostonWorkshops.com. The FAA also will livestream the workshops on Facebook and YouTube. Residents who are not online can access the workshops by calling 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099.
The FAA posted the Draft Environmental Assessment and opened a 60-day public comment period on Sept. 21, 2020. The Draft EA indicates that the procedure would have no significant impact in any environmental category including aviation noise. The FAA will consider and review all substantive comments it receives during the comment period. The agency expects to issue a final environmental determination in 2021. The public can review the Draft EA and submit comments
The proposed new procedure closely follows the path of the existing visual approach for Runway 4-Left. It will enhance safety and flight efficiency by providing vertical and lateral guidance to pilots and by enabling air traffic controllers to more precisely monitor arriving aircraft, especially in bad weather. When visibility is low, flights will be able to land on Runway 4-Left, helping to reduce delays that result in late-night arrivals at the airport. Currently, aircraft can land on the runway only in good weather.
Electronic and paper copies of the Draft Environmental Assessment are available at some public libraries in the study area including Dorchester, Mattapan, Roxbury, South Boston, South End, Milton and Quincy. Please contact your library to access the document.
Additional information about the project and the agency’s community involvement program is available at Boston Community Involvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.