Poll worker Marnie Kennedy checks in a voter in the basement of Town Hall on Oct. 19. Town Clerk Susan Galvin said 483 voters took advantage of early voting over the weekend with a line stretching around Town Hall on Oct. 17. Voter registration for the Nov. 3 election ends Sat., Oct. 24. Early voting continues through Oct. 30. Hours available on the town’s website.

(Photo by Elaine Cushman Carroll)