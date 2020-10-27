Campaign 2020: Early voting underway

Poll worker Marnie Kennedy checks in a voter in the basement of Town Hall on Oct. 19. Town Clerk Susan Galvin said 483 voters took advantage of early voting over the weekend with a line stretching around Town Hall on Oct. 17. Voter registration for the Nov. 3 election ends Sat., Oct. 24. Early voting continues through Oct. 30. Hours available on the town’s website.

(Photo by Elaine Cushman Carroll)

As Election Day approaches, Milton Town Clerk Susan Galvin said in a town-wide email Oct. 26, “there is increased concern over malicious attempts to interfere with ballots and ballot drop boxes. To enhance security and to protect the integrity of our voter ballots, the Ballot Drop Box, located at Town Hall, 525 Canton Ave., will be open and monitored during the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning Monday, Oct. 26 through Monday, Nov. 2. Kindly be aware the Ballot Drop Box will be locked at all other times. On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Ballot Drop Box will be open and monitored during the hours of 7 a.m – 8 p.m.”

Galvin’s notice comes after an arrest was made Oct. 26 in an intentional fire set in a ballot box outside of Boston Public Library on Boylston Street in Copley Square. A report of tampering with a USPS mailbox also on Boylston Street near the library also was reported by Boston police.

