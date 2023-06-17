Each year in early June, Dogwood Days gives hundreds of visitors a chance to get lost in the thousands of delicate white blooms of 300 kousa dogwoods at the Mary May Binney Wakefield Arboretum.
The stunning display was the life’s work of Polly Wakefield (born Mary May Binney), whose transformation of the estate included propagating a particular type of kousa dogwoods, which bloom slightly later than some other types.
Even when the dogwoods have passed their blooming, the Wakefield Arboretum is filled with the grace of carefully planned gardens surrounding a big country house: the Isacc Davenport House that dates back to 1794.
Although meticulously planned, the 22-acre property on Brush Hill Road is evidence of Polly Wakefield’s sense that the property should never be “a show place” but instead a place of “contact between the land and the people.”
Upon her death in 2004, the property passed into the care of M.B. Wakefield Trustees. It gained arboretum status in recent years and features a dwarf conifer garden and a wide selection of other trees. They include several species with shaggy bark, a favorite of Wakefield’s.
Several benches are located where visitors can best enjoy the views of several gardens, terraces, walking allées, fountains, and flowering perennials that change with the season.
The arboretum is open for events and also available by appointment for a donation of $5.
To schedule a visit, call 617-333-0924, ext. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.