A connected web of people inspired by a friend, family member, college roommate, or even a child will all come together via the world wide web this year to continue to raise money in the fight against cancer.
More than a dozen Milton residents will be among the thousands of people who will take part on Oct. 4 in the annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The event has raised more than $145 million for Dana-Farber in its more than 30 year history.
This year, the annual event is being called “Walk Your Way” and due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants will be walking wherever they choose and in some cases when they choose.
Milton residents participating this year include: the Pozzar family; Team Bushy Strong; Hannah Serpa; Barbara Donovan; Siobhan Dunn; Caroline Ghelli; Gail Ghelli; Gerald Kennedy; Kristin Longo; Michelle Murdock; and, Jeanne Schmidt.
To register to walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255.
To read more of this story and its local participants, subscribe to the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com or call 617-696-7758. Thank you.
