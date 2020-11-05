Milton is accepting requests for proposals (RFPs) from those who might want to purchase the former Kidder building on 101 Blue Hills Pkwy.
This historic building, which formerly was the Kidder Branch Library, has been the home of Discovery Schoolhouse and Milton Early Childhood Alliance (MECA) for the past decade.
Brian Scheff, founder and executive director of Discovery Schoolhouse, said his group “absolutely” plans to submit an RFP for the property.
“Our plan is to be the successful bidder for the property, and we think we can do it,” said Scheff in an email on Oct. 28, adding that he was still working to digest the requirements listed in the RFP.
The town officially opened the bidding period on the property on Oct. 28 and final proposals are due on Dec. 1, according to the posting on the town website.
The property, which now includes a one-story brick building, was left to the town in the will of wealthy landowner Nathaniel Kidder in the early 1900s.
According to town records, the property is just over a half acre of land and assessed at $1,190,500.
The property is under the purview of the Select Board, but proceeds from the sale will need to benefit the Milton Public Library in keeping with the Kidder bequest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.