The robust debate over two articles needed for the construction of a new middle school on land at Gile Road took several twists and turns on its way toward the Town Meeting warrant at the meetings of the Select Board and the Warrant Committee last week.
The use of the parcel will require the town to petition the legislature for an Article 97 land swap. In a separate article, the School Building Committee via the Select Board is also seeking a unique article that would have it take its own land by eminent domain.
The swap would remove a conservation designation on about 2.8 acres and place that restriction on about 10 acres elsewhere in Milton to free it up for construction of the school.
Also factored into the swap is a 4.4 acres Parks and Recreation Department parcel that would also be used for the school.
That proposal met with a tough blow as the Warrant Committee by one vote on March 13 did not support the land swap, which was put forward by the School Building Committee (SBC) after about four years of work.
The article was supported by the Select Board on March 14 on a 4 to 1 vote, during which several amendments were added.
At its March 15 meeting, the Warrant Committee declined to reconsider the land swap article, despite the changes, leaving the no vote in place.
Sean O’Rourke of the SBC said that delays in the construction of the school will cost the town more money and add years to the project
“If we reset, we’re delayed four to five years,” he said, adding that the costs will also dramatically increase.
“We’re in a crisis with the schools, and we need to address it immediately,” O’Rouke said. “We’re out of money and we’re exhausted. We’ve presented our best option.”
The land swap article will require a two-thirds vote at the annual Town Meeting which is set to begin on May 1.
