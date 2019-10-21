At its next meeting on Oct. 23, the Select Board is slated to vote on which issues will come before the special Town Meeting on Jan. 13.
The deadline for citizens to submit petitions to the warrant was Oct. 15.
Once approved, the warrant will next be vetted by the Warrant Committee.
During its Oct. 8 meeting, the Select Board reviewed a list of likely articles, including three budget articles that would help Milton close a gap of about $675,000 for the current fiscal year that ends on June 31, 2020.
The deficit came from additional unanticipated increase in the costs of pickup and delivery of solid waste under a new contract and a 16 percent increase in the cost of town employee health insurance.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said that some revenues, including those for trash stickers, have come in higher than anticipated, offsetting some of the deficit, but a $350,000 shortfall remained as of the Oct. 2 Warrant Committee meeting
Along with allowing adjustments to the Department of Public Works’ solid waste budget and the stormwater enterprise budget for yard waste collection, the warrant will also likely include a “claw-back” article that would allow the town to reduce budgets. The exact reductions would be detailed outside of the article.
Other likely articles would include one to allow a revolving account to accept funds for Milton Landing and another to facilitate the hiring of a harbor master to oversee the landing and other waterfront locations.
The harbor master measure would remove the position from civil service rules and require a home rule petition at the state legislature, according to town officials.
To read the rest of the story, subscribe to the print or e-edition of the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com or call 617-696-7758, ext. 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.