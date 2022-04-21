The Milton municipal election happens Tuesday, April 26, and the Milton Times has endorsed no candidates in any of the races.
This week the campaigns heated up and unfortunately the wording of three paragraphs in the election advance story is adding to the confusion of our readers.
Milton Partnership for Strong Schools was mis-categorized in the story.
"The group was started from a desire to inform and to build a consensus around the necessity for the children of Milton to be in school," Pony Stacpoole says in the group's profile.
"As time has passed it was obvious that there was a need for a space for people to share information, a place where you could speak your mind and engage in civil discourse around topics that impact our children. I do not want to speak for all but I must imagine that most people in this group believe that parents have a right to know what is going on and being taught in the schools. We may differ on what we think is important but the sharing of information and concerns is, in my opinion, the very backbone of this group. All should be able to share in the discussion. You will not be removed from the group for a difference in opinion like on other sites.
"I just ask that there is a respectful understanding of varied perspectives."
Our story has added to the problem. For that I and the rest of the staff of the Milton Times apologize.
