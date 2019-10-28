The Milton High School Class of 1959 gathered for their 60th reunion at the Common Market Restaurant at 97 Willard St. in Quincy on Oct. 12.
Sixty years ago, Eisenhower was president, Elvis was the king, Bobby Darrin’s “Mack the Knife” was the top song hit and the fins on the ‘59 Cadillac were at their tallest. Milton High School stood then where Pierce Middle School is now, and the people in the photo were its new 18-year-old graduates.
Class of 1959 graduates in attendance included Paul Agnew, Dick Alper, Helen Hanlon Batiste, Ellen Watson Brennan, Susan Klehm Brown, Mary Wallace Brunelle, Judy Martin Chamberlain, Bill Chapman, Julene Schindler Cohen, Joe Curran, Maura McCusker Devin, Leo Dunphy, Jim Fahey, Gail Jerdon Farrell, Dennis Farrington, Gail Flynn, Carol Green, Marian Engdahl Hardesty, Beatrice Jodiatis Heinze, Bill Klehm, Yvonne Moreng Lee, Elaine Pave Levin, Bob Manning, Jim Martorano, Bob Motta, Lina DiBaise Nevaras, Peter Queeney, Mike Regan, Ginny Belyea Rowan, Bob Simpson, Duke Snyder, Bill Tully, Sandy Hansen Tully, Carl Wallin, Dottie Whitney and Elinor Dowdall Williamson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.