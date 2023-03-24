The noise level is high in the Wildcat Den as Mac Capwell manages to play a game of pool with a Pierce Middle School student while keeping an eye on the activities spread across the large basement space.
In one corner, a group of the 25 students in attendance that day are playing a game that has gotten louder.
Capwell, who directs the after school program, gives the situation a quick eyeball and leaves them alone.
“I like it when they’re loud,” he said. “I like it that there’s a place they can go to be loud and exuberant.”
In another area, two girls are sitting on a green comfy couch, working their way through math and creative writing assignments, while a third is enjoying music through earphones.
It’s a special event day with cookie decorating drawing a crowd at the snack tables. Nearby is evidence that someone went a little wild with the sprinkles.
The Wildcat Den is the long sought after school drop-in center that many in town promoted as a key link to meet the needs of middle school students, many who are in the in-between or “tween” years of independence, past needing a babysitter but not quite old enough for parents to feel comfortable with leaving them home alone for several hours.
The space came about when the First Congregational Church was renovating its basement space for its youth programming and wanted to help out by making it available to the broader community during the afternoons.
After some starts and stops, due to COVID-19, the after school spot opened this fall again from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
