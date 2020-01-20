The Wildcats played an intense match with the Randolph Blue Devils that extended into double overtime at the Copeland Field House on Jan. 5. At the end of the fourth period, the score was tied at 52-52 and the lead shifted between the two rivals, only to be tied at 59-59 after the additional four minutes in overtime. Again, in the second overtime, the lead shifted, but this time the Wildcats held the lead at the buzzer, snagging the win at 66-64. See more photos in the Milton Times issue of Jan. 16 in print or online.
