On May 10, the Kiwanis Club of Milton presented the founder of the Wind Sun Institute, Fred Paris, a solar energy pioneer and respected solar industry expert and lecturer, to speak about solar power.
Milton Kiwanis President Dottie Greene and Past-President Paul Samuelian, who made the initial invitation to Paris, introduced him at the dinner meeting at The Common Market.
Clearly solar energy is the way of the future, said Paris, who related the many advancements that have been made in solar panels over the years.
He noted how solar panels today energized by lithium batteries that are unstable and prone to ignite in the near future would be replaced by sodium batteries that can never ignite.
Paris, a lifelong environmentalist, launched the Wind Sun Institute over a decade ago. He is in demand as a speaker on energy issues and has taught about solar energy at Babson College and Northeastern University.
During his talk before Milton Kiwanis, Paris talked about all the myths and misconceptions about solar energy, what is fact, and what is fiction.
He also spoke about the tax and government incentives that accrue to the owner of solar panels that are lost if one decides to lease the panels.
All those government benefits go to the lessor and not the lessee in a lease arrangement, Paris explained.
He noted the many solar panel installations his company has made to both single homes and businesses in the area.
