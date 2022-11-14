Winter Valley residences are preparing to seek town approval of the construction of a sixth residential building at their complex at 600 Canton Ave.
Town Planner Tim Czerwienski told the Planning Board on Oct. 27 that the request will be for the construction of an additional 36 units of housing for residents over 62 or those with disabilities.
All of the units are considered affordable.
The zoning to allow the construction was approved by Town Meeting in May 2021.
Winter Valley will need site plan approval from the Planning Board to go ahead with the construction, Czerwienski said.
According to its proponents, Winter Valley is facing a possible tight deadline of January if it wishes to qualify under an upcoming federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding round.
A neighborhood meeting is being planned for the week of Nov. 14.
Czerwienski said the Planning Board will try to figure out a schedule.
“I think everyone agrees it's a worthy project and wants to be accommodating to make sure it gets done,” he said.
Czerwienski said he hopes that the “hot button issues” from Town Meeting can be addressed headlong for the project that is now “zoning compliant.”
A new wrinkle in the plans has arisen since the zoning was approved, according to attorney Ned Corcoran, who is representing Winter Valley.
Speaking to the Select Board on Nov. 1, Corcoran said that during a reassessment of the wetlands on the site, the location of the new building, which is at the rear of the property, has been determined to include 5,000 square feet of wetlands that were not previously recorded.
He said that in general conversations with the Conservation Commission, the possibility of filling in that wetland so the building can be constructed and replicating it in another nearby area has been discussed.
