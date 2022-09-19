Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third.
Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors on Oct. 4 at 524 Adams Street in Milton. The two women also own Easton Medical Aesthetics, which opened in 2018, and Hingham Medical Aesthetics, which opened in 2020.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon on October 4 followed by a grand opening event beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
“We’ve had wonderful success in Easton and Hingham and are thrilled to open our doors in Milton,” said Allison and Lindsey. “We have a highly-skilled and experienced staff who are excited to meet and offer our services to the Milton community. As nurse practitioners, we bring years of experience to what we love - and that’s making people look and feel like their best selves.”
The newly-renovated, 2,270 square-foot Milton location has five treatment rooms and features a state-of-the-art, non-surgical body contouring lab and IV Lounge. Milton Medical Aesthetics is the latest new and exciting business to set up shop in East Milton Square and is a key part of the neighborhood’s ongoing revitalization.
Allison and Lindsey are childhood friends who now live in Easton with their families. They are both experienced family nurse practitioners who have worked in medical aesthetics for years. Both women have strong ties to the Milton community as many of their friends and family members are Milton residents.
