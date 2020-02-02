Local nonprofit raises money for playground project

With another $100 donation that came in after this photo was taken, the total amount raised by the group 100 Women Who Care Milton at its Jan. 21 program is $6,200 to benefit the Cunningham and Collicot green space project.

(Photo by Toni Eng)

100 Women Who Care Milton, a group supporting non-profit organizations serving Milton and surrounding communities, raised at its Jan. 21 meeting $6,200 for the Cunningham and Collicot green space project. The project centers on playground space at the two elementary schools.To learn more about this chapter of a growing movement, go online to 100WomeWhoCareMilton.com.

