The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing temporary overnight lane closures on Interstate 93 northbound and southbound in Quincy. This work will occur from Sept. 20 through Oct. 31.
These Interstate 93 lane closures will be implemented Sunday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following day.
These impacts are necessary to allow crews and contractors to safely and effectively complete the work under the bridge and remove protective shielding as part of the Robertson Street Bridge Replacement Project.
The full scope of work for this project includes removing and replacing the existing bridge structure, installing a bicycle lane, improving sidewalks and wheelchair ramps, and resurfacing the roadway.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed, and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
These operations are weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
