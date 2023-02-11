The Traffic Commission voted on Feb. 2 to approve a map outlining an improving parking plan for customers in the Central Avenue business district and making enforcement of parking more effective.
The issue was one of a handful that came before the advisory panel. The commission also agreed to hold regular monthly meetings.
Department of Public Works Director Chase Berkeley, commission chair, said the commission has been working for about a year to standardize the time restrictions in the business area at Central Avenue and Eliot Street but also recognize some of the unique needs of businesses in that area.
Lt. Mark Alba, commission member, said the current parking is a mishmash of different parking times ranging including 15-minute, 30-minute, and one and two hour restrictions.
“We’ve been working on this for almost a year,” he said, adding that it will be good for everyone to see this completed.
The revamp will switch on-street parking to mostly one-hour spots but will include some two-hour spots and a few 15-minute parking places in front of businesses that offer take-out or quick pickup items, the officials said.
The district will change to two-hour parking of about 10 of 22 “service zone” parking spaces on Brook Hill Road.
The signs for the service zone will be changed to read something more generally understandable such as “permit parking only,” officials said.
