The East Milton Working Group will be reporting out to the community and the Planning Board the results of roughly five months of study to find a common vision “to ensure a vibrant and welcoming neighborhood that showcases the town’s history and embraces opportunities for intentional growth and change.”
A meeting will be held virtually on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. A link to the meeting can be found here.
