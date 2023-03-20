The Harlem Wizards came to Milton March 8 thanks to Milton High School faculty who played against the basketball legends.
But before the game a group of Wiz Kids were able to workout with the giants of fundraising and entertainment. The proceeds from the game benefitted the MHS Class of 2023.
Video of some of the evening follows in the link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.