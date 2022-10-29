For decades Harvey Segal didn’t talk about his service in the army in World War II; it was just something he and so many others had done.
Even his wife Anne and three children only knew that he had served in the U.S. Army in Europe.
It was around the time his grandchildren were born that he heard other former soldiers opening up and decided it was time to share what he went through during these intense two and a half years of his life.
“I felt I should let my grandchildren know,” said Segal in an interview at their home in Fuller Village. “It's been so long now it doesn’t bother me.”
At 97, he said that some of the events from more than 75 years ago are still fresh in his mind but no longer have the impact they once did.
Segal agreed to be interviewed about his Army days as Veterans Day approached.
He poured out story after story in his comfortable living room explaining how he and his fellow soldiers got their initiation to battle walking amidst hundreds of dead bodies on Omaha Beach.
They then retook a French town, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and, most significantly, helped liberate a German concentration camp.
Fresh out of high school, Segal, who was the oldest of four kids and grew up in Mattapan, went to a Boston enlistment center as soon as he turned 18.
His service almost ended before it began because when he stepped on the scales, he failed to meet the 105-pound requirement.
“I only weighed 100 pounds at the time. The examiner said, ‘You don’t have to serve, you can be 4F (deferred).’”
“I said, ‘Can you add on five pounds? Nobody will know the difference,’” Segal said.
“He said, ‘I hope you know what you’re in for. I’ll do it.’
“I actually didn’t have to be out there. I could have been home in bed but I was out there getting shot at,” he said with a laugh.
Segal was assigned to the Second Infantry Division and he and about 150 in his unit landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on D+2, which was two days after more than 156,000 Allied troops invaded the coast to liberate Europe from Nazi occupation, an operation that took the lives of an estimated 2,000 American troops.
For more information on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.