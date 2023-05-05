When Michael Mignosa was just a baby, his father was giving birth to another legacy: the Fruit Center Marketplace in Milton.
Those two legacies merged years ago when Michael and his brother Mark joined the family business that now has stores in East Milton and Hingham.
In May, the Fruit Center will reach the 50-year mark of serving shoppers, and the company is planning a series of events to celebrate at each of its stores.
“I feel like we just celebrated our 40th. It seems like forever ago and yesterday all at the same time,” said Michael recently. “It’s a pretty nice place to be, especially as an independent. There are so few of us these days.”
The Fruit Center Marketplace also includes a retail plaza with four stores and is the heartbeat of East Milton Square.
Shoppers are drawn to the wide array of quality products, including the heartbeat of the business: fresh, artfully displayed produce at reasonable prices.
“I like to describe it as your neighborhood corner store in some respects, but it’s more than that,” Michael said. “Some people call it a community center of Milton. It’s where people bump into their neighbors and their friends.”
After 50 years, Michael said the business is “really going great. We’re really blessed to have ended up in Milton and Hingham. We couldn’t be in better towns given the type of business that we run. We feel very blessed to have the support from the communities.”
He said the longstanding commitment has been “people first, product second, but of course, it's a very close second.”
The family’s entrance to the produce business started with their grandfather, Charles Mignosa, who immigrated from Sicily as a teenager in 1889.
Although he spoke no English and had settled in South Boston, a tight Irish enclave, he managed to find a way to get a cart and start selling produce on the street. He was able to get a storefront where he opened Mignosa’s Fruit Stand on West Broadway in Boston and eventually opened a laundromat next door as well.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.