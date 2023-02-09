Last spring, high school and middle school students in Milton gave responses in official health surveys that contained questions about whether they took part in risky behavior like smoking and drinking alcohol, as well as those asking them to gauge their own mental health and safety.
The Milton Coalition shared those overall results with the School Committee on Jan. 18, generating heartfelt concerns on topics that span from an increase in tobacco consumption to persistent binge drinking, as well as major increases in numbers of students reporting feeling anxious, depressed, and even having suicidal thoughts.
School Committee members expressed particular concern with Milton High School (MHS) data showing that about 25 percent of students said they have been treated badly due to their race or ethnicity at school, and about 19 percent of students said they have been treated badly due to their sexual orientation in any setting.
On the positive side, students in middle and high school reported having strong relationships with the adults in their lives, including school staff and parents. Nearly all types of violence in Milton are lower than that in the rest of the state.
Coalition co-directors Stormy Leung and Margaret Carels said the data was derived from the information collected through the anonymous and optional Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) at MHS and Youth Health Survey (YHS) at Pierce Middle School (Pierce) and processed with the help of Lynch Research Associates.
Leung said the multiple choice questions on the YRBS have been developed through the decades by the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC), with some local modifications.
While the questions on the YHS have been developed at the state level, the survey is also administered statewide to randomly selected districts through the state Health Department and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
In Milton, prior surveys were done in 2014 and 2019 prior to the pandemic. Surveys have sparked concerns, while providing information that needs to be addressed by students, schools and the whole community.
At Pierce, 540 out of about 950 students completed the YHS, with about 20 families opting out. At MHS about 1,006 students completed it, 66 gave incomplete or missing answers, leaving about 940 students whose answers were factored in. The school has roughly 1060 students.
The YRBS for high school students showed that out of 50 risk indicators, MHS students performed better than the state average on 41 of them.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.