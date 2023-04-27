Despite the mild weather and hot campaigning, only 28 percent of Milton’s registered voters cast ballots on election day April 25. There were 5,840 votes cast, according to Town Clerk Susan Galvin.
Select Board member Richard Wells pulled 23 percent of the vote as he scored re-election with 2,744 votes. Political newcomer Benjamin Zoll won 25 percent with 2,964 ballots.
George Ashur, former Warrant Committee chair, polled 2,295 votes, Cindy Christiansen took 498 votes and Philip Johenning polled 119.
The two new faces on the School Committee are Mark Loring with 2,815 votes and Bao Qiu with 2,883 votes. Former School Committee member Leroy Walker took 2,474 votes and Daniel O’Neil had 2,244 votes.
Johanna McCarthy won the one-year term as town treasurer, polling the highest number of votes in a contested election this year with 3,674 ballots. She may well be the last elected town treasurer as the voters accepted Question 1: shall the town treasurer be appointed? with 3,414 votes. The no vote was 1,739.
Michael Deane lost with 1,246 votes for treasurer.
Milton Access TV did its first election show since the pandemic began and the program is available on YouTube.
Becky Padera, president of the MPEG-TV board, hosted the Milton Speaks broadcast, which begins with a panel of people who are leaving town service including School Committee member Ada Rosmarin, Select Board member Arthur Doyle, and Town Treasurer Jim McAuliffe.
That show on the 2023 election results had been streamed by 636 people by early on April 27.
The Town Clerk read the results as they came in and results were screened slowly over the digital channel.
