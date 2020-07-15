A virtual event about life will play out at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, under the sponsorship of the Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition as the "Improbable Players" go on camera.
“Teens at Milton High School were moved watching the Improbable Players last year and we are thrilled to be bringing them back with their updated virtual performance called ‘The Group Chat’,” said Laurie Stillman, Director of the Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (MSAPC).
Improbable Players is a theater troupe made up of young people in recovery. Their performances, based on real life, include a talkback session in which audience members can ask questions of the actors about the play and about their struggles with addiction.
“The Group Chat” follows four friends during their first year out of high school. As one friend begins to use alcohol to deal with stress, the other friends in the group struggle to understand the true nature of addiction and how they can help. This play explores how addiction can affect relationships, how to talk to someone you love when you feel concerned about their use of drugs and alcohol, and ultimately, the different pathways to recovery.
Ideal for teens and the adults who care about them, audience will be able to log on to the performance through Zoom to watch and then interact with the members of Improbable Players. Use this link to connect to the performance: This free performance is sponsored by the Milton Public Library, the Milton Health Department along with MSAPC and supported by a grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.