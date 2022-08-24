Capital punishment in Massachusetts began almost 400 years ago with the hanging of colonist John Billington and ended almost 40 years ago with a state Supreme Court ruling. However, the story continues to this day as several governors have attempted to resume the practice.
(Note: this article will include discussion only of the state’s death penalty, not of federal sentences for crimes committed in Massachusetts.)
1630- Billington was executed for the murder of John Newcomen. His was the first death penalty case of the Massachusetts area.
1692- The Salem Witch Trials, the most infamous use of capital punishment in the state and possibly the nation to this day,-began. The state carried out 19 official executions against suspected witches and caused the deaths of six more. Hanging remained the primary method of execution. Gov. William Phipps finally took action after suspicion was turned upon his wife, prohibiting further arrests and establishing new, somewhat more reasonable, courts to handle matters of witchcraft.
1947- The final executions in Massachusetts’s 300-year-long history of capital punishment took place. Edward Gertson and Phillip Bellino were executed via electric chair for the murder of Robert William.
1972- The Supreme Court of the United States ruled in Furman v. Georgia that capital punishment was a cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment and that it was not carried out fairly or equally, also violating the Fourteenth Amendment. This ruling banned capital punishment in the United States for the next four years until a series of new rulings effectively though not officially overturned it.
1982- Massachusetts approved the Massachusetts Death Penalty Constitutional Status Amendment, which prohibited any future constitutional additions that would ban capital punishment. The legislature promptly reinstated the death penalty for first degree murder.
1984- While the 1982 Amendment protected the death penalty from legislative bans, it put no such restrictions on the courts. The Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty violated existing provisions in the state constitution in the 1984 court case Commonwealth v. Colon-Cruz. The state Supreme Court also repealed the specific law voted in after the 1982 amendment as it unduly incentivized innocents to plead guilty in order to escape execution.
1997- In the wake of a series of horrific murders, a new bill to reinstate the death penalty in Massachusetts was defeated by one representative’s last minute flipped vote. Over the course of the next few years, several more such bills would be introduced, but none would come as close to passing as the 1997 attempt.
2005- Then-Gov. Mitt Romney created a special commission with the intention of creating an infallible method for imposing the death penalty. The commission’s suggestions were widely criticized by everyone from the American Civil Liberties Union, which argued that it was impossible to remove human error from a system to be operated by humans, to Massachusetts’s own prosecutors, who noted that the criminal justice system was overwhelmed enough without trying to keep innocents from being killed by the state. While the governor’s allies attempted to turn his commission’s ideas into laws on several occasions, the attempts were overwhelmingly defeated in the legislature.
(Look for more on this topic in upcoming issues.)
