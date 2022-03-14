Loraine Sumner is a strong advocate for the rights of women to participate in all facets of sports.
Her struggle started prior to Title IX, which was passed 50 years ago, banning sex-based discrimination in schools. It changed school sports. Girls now swing bats, shoot pucks, and engage in what was exclusively a man’s world of sports.
This causes Loraine’s years as an athlete, coach, and referee to be even more extraordinary.
