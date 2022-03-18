In a press conference interrupted by passing bicyclists and dog walkers, a key group of state and federal officials announced the Lower Neponset River as an official Superfund priority site, and stated their commitment to see it cleaned up.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said a “joint effort” between elected officials and grassroots support led to the official acknowledgement of the “dangerous pollution” in the Neponset River that came from decades of industrial uses.
“Today we take the first official step in cleaning up the river and making it safe for our neighbors,” said Warren.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.