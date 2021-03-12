Andrew Swanson, weather observer at the Blue Hill Observatory & Science Center, says the Thursday, March 11, 2021, temperatures broke records in a special report the day after the record high temperature atop Great Blue Hill was recorded: "After inspecting our mercury maximum thermometer this morning, we have a new record to share. A busy southwest wind and ample afternoon sunshine allowed temperatures yesterday to spike into the low 70s! The new official high for yesterday Thursday, March 11th, 2021 is 71F, shattering the old record of 65F set back in 1967. Thursday’s high temperature generated an anomaly of +28 degrees! The normal high is 43F.”
To learn more about the Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center, go online to www.bluehill.org, including signing up for a daily meteorological report. The report includes a bit of history, citing record high and low temperatures for that day. Reach the observatory by phone at 617-696-0562.
