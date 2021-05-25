The one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd will be marked by a march and rally from Milton to Mattapan on May 25.
Marchers will gather at 5:30 p.m. for a pre-march rally at the Parkway Methodist Church on Blue Hills Parkway, and commence toward Mattapan up Blue Hill Avenue at 6 p.m. The route is 1.2 miles and will culminate in a 7 p.m. rally at Walker Park on 550 Norfolk St. in Mattapan.
