The city editor in the Patriot Ledger newsroom decided that a death had taken place, called college student Marie Burke over, and gave her an assignment.
She was to call the family of the person who had died and talk to them about their loved one.
Burke said she found herself praying as she dialed the phone.
“I prayed to God that nobody would answer the phone,” she said.
Burke said that was the day that she decided that as much as she loved newspapers, she didn’t want to become a reporter after all.
