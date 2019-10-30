Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.