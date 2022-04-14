When Milton High sophomore Mason Pellegri took off to Virginia Beach for the National High School Coaches Association Wrestling tournament, he had visions of making himself a brand name on the national scale.
Having already shown what he can do throughout the state of Massachusetts and the region of New England, the star grappler was set to take on 31 other 170-pound sophomores from around the country, eager to see where he stood on the grandest stage of high school wrestling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.