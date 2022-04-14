Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Cloudy with rain, occasionally heavy this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain, occasionally heavy this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.